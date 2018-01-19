Newly promoted Super League side TN Stars’ head coach Meke Mwase has said his side will not sign veteran players this transfer window.

Mwase said the club will only beef up its squad with young players looking to make a name on the local football scene.

“We are after grooming fresh young players to make names not promoting veterans, we are not afraid of the Super League since all big teams at the moment they started as we did so don’t expect us to buy players with tired legs in order to make the team strong,” he said.

The Nyasa Big Bullets legend added that the club will soon announce names of players who have joined the club

“These players are those with no names but want to be known at the end of the season,” said Mwase.

However, football analyst James Singini said TN Stars should expect to be relegated from the Super League next season if the club fails to sign experienced Super League players.

He gave the example of Premier Bet Wizards who struggled in the league after their coach put faith in a young squad.