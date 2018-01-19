President Peter Mutharika has appointed a new board for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

This is according to a statement signed by Chief Secretary in the office of the president and cabinet Lloyd Muhara.

According to the statement gated January 17, Rev. Dr. Joseph Bvumbwe has been maintained as chairperson of the board while his deputy is Khwauli Msiska.

Members of the board are Mercy Mulele, Lameck N chembe and Ekani Katandula.

The Secretary for Natural Resources, Energy and Mining and the Chief Executive Officer of MERA will serve as ex-officio members of the board.

The statement says the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.