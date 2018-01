President Peter Mutharika has appointed a new board for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) in which he has maintained Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Malawi as its chairperson. Chief Secretary in…

The post Mutharika maintains Bishop Bvumbe as board chair of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority: Khwauli deputy appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link