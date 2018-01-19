President Peter Mutharika has asked people in the country to pray for good rains.

In a State House statement released on Thursday, the president says Malawians should use today, Saturday and Sunday to pray for good rains, a productive rainy season and an end to dry spells in some areas of the country.

On natural disasters happening during the current rainy season, Mutharika says Malawians should support victims of the disasters and pray for them.

The Malawi leader has since called upon the faith community and all Malawians to take part in the prayers.

According to the statement, the president has also directed all cabinet ministers and senior government officials to attend the prayers in their respective places of worship in order to lead by example.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has urged Muslims to heed the president’s call.

MAM Publicity Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said the call has come at a right time when Muslims already had plans to pray for rains.

“This has come at a right time. I am saying this because MAM had a meeting yesterday regarding the same issue to see the way forward especially in the areas where they are not receiving rains like some parts of Blantyre,” he explained.

Commenting on the same, Reverend George Bvumbwe of Lutheran Church of Malawi said they have full faith that God will answer the prayers.

Bvumbwe therefore asked people of different denominations to take part in prayers so that God should intervene.