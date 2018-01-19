With venues becoming expensive, thus making it difficult for artists to hold events, Nanzikambe Arts has said it is working very hard to put in place a stage that could be accessible at a low fee.

Nanzikambe recently said that it is slowly making progress construction on the new space which it occupied in Chimwankhunda since the move from Naperi in Blantyre.

Nanzikambe Arts Executive Director, Chris Nditani, said the issue of development was at an advanced stage.

“It’s very expensive to hire the venues and host events. This is why I am focusing all my energies on developing an alternative artist centred venue which will be charging in the range of K25,000 per show or work on percentage basis,” Nditani said.

He however, revealed that donors were taking too long to come in leading to frustration.

“For three theatre shows, you need K1 million in venue costs alone. Then you have to look at publicity, transport, props, costume and artists’ performance fees,” Nditani said.

He said that the idea to have their own space was hatched at management level and that it was endorsed by the board of trustees in 2014 as a sound sustainability pillar.

Meanwhile Nanzikambe Arts has said that it is now through with theatre training sessions for its Community Arts Clubs for Marginalised Groups Project for: Young Aspiring Women, Vulnerable Women, The Disabled and Young Inmates.

Nditani said the Community Arts Clubs training project started in November last year and has been going on weekly.

“The trainees are now ready to showcase whatever they have learnt. And Nanzikambe Arts has scheduled the Community Arts Clubs performances for January 27 2018,” he said.

The performances will take place at Blantyre Cultural Centre.

Nditani has since called on people to patronise the performances which he said will give people a theatrical expedition worth experiencing.

The project has been made possible by funding support from the Malawi Cultural Fund which is financially supported by the Royal Norwegian Government.

The Malawi Cultural Fund is locally managed by Hivos.