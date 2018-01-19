Blantyre City Assembly (BCA) has warned all residents around Blantyre townships of Ndirande, Soche, Bangwe and Mpingwe hills who built structures without the grant of development permission and in contravention of the Forestry Act to vacate and demolish the structures with immediate effect.

The notice which has been issued yesterday, 18th January 2018 by the council`s Chief Executive Officer Dr. A.W.D Chanza indicate that a period of sixty days from yesterday has been given to all the illegal settlers to take action or face the consequences if at all they do not comply with this.

“You are hereby informed that the structures that you built on and around Soche, Bangwe, Ndirande and Mpingwe Hills were developed by you without the grant of development permission and in contravention of the Forestry Act. You are required to demolish the said structures within a period of 60 days from the date of this notice or such extended period as the Blantyre City Council may in writing allow,” reads the notice.

Meanwhile, the council has sent a strong warning that if failure to comply, workmen and other officers shall be sent to the said areas and take all the necessary actions which may include demolition of the structures.