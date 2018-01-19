The Nyasa Music Awards (NMAs) returns to the fold for the second time and will be held on May 4 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

The organisers said in a statement dated January 17 2018 that all was set for the awards.

The NMAs debuted last year at the same venue where they received a mixed reaction, especially on the winners in some categories.

The event however, scored points in that it was red carpet as promised by the organisers.

People will now be expecting nothing but the best during NMAs second outing.

The organisers say in a statement that the awards in 2017 were a success and that they attracted a huge response from both sponsors and the majority of stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

One of the members of the organising team for the awards, Chifundo Maganga, said the experience they had last year was important and that they were anticipating another success this year.

“The support we received last year was unprecedented and it was the reason we succeeded. This year looks promising as a lot of sponsors are willing to join us because they trust in our mission to uplift local artists who need the platform to display their talent,” Maganga said.

The coming of the Nyasa Music Awards organised by the trio of James Makunje, Maganga and Mathambo Lowole surely has breathed new life, as far as awards are concerned in the country.

“Last year it was not easy; we worked very hard to put it together. We also would like to thank the sponsors for believing in us. Young people have brilliant ideas but they are being sidelined. The corporate world has to support us,” Makunje said.

Nyasa Music Awards gave out 18 awards in different categories last year and they included Best Music Video, Best New Comer, Best R &B, Best Hip Hop, Best Gospel, Best Secular, Best Male, Best Female, Best Single, Best Live Act and Album of the Year, Best Afro Pop, Best Club DJ, Best Radio DJ and Best Acoustic.

Theo Thomson was one of the artists who smiled last year as he bagged the Album of the Year for The White Elephant and went away with a trophy as well as K200,000 courtesy of Nico.

The other winners were Best New Comer which went to Purple C, Miracle Chinga Moffat (Best Female Artist), Malala (Best Acoustic) and Piksy (Best Afro Pop).

Meanwhile the organisers have announced that they will be hosting one of the pre-show events on February 3 2018.

The event is dubbed African Print Party and will be held at Fifteen Sports Bar in Blantyre.

The African Print Party will feature a surprise performance and fashion show.

The Nyasa Music Awards organisers have also called on prospective sponsors to be part of the 2018 awards.

“There are several benefits enjoyed by the sponsors including mentions in the coverage of the NMAs, branding of the pre-shows, press conferences and other related events/activities,” Maganga said.

The sponsors of last year’s awards were Malawian Airlines, Castel Malawi Ltd, Capital Radio, Times Group, Nico General Insurance and Dusk Till Dawn