Tanzanian government through its Music Regulatory Board Known as BASATA, has banned posting of nude photos on social media by local celebs.

According to the executive secretary of BASATA, those artists that challenges the ban by posting raunchy photos will not be allowed to do music for a period of six months.

Actress Susan Michael aka Pretty Kind was the first one to be summoned by the Magufuli’s government for posting nude photos on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Other Tanzanian models, Sonchoka, Amber Lulu, Gigy money have also been summoned to appear before the Music Regulatory board to explain their acts.

“An artist ought to have decent dressing in his/her work. An artist needs to be registered in order to do music in Tanzania and in a case where he/she goes against the laws of decent dressing,then he/she shall be banned from doing music for a period of not less than six months” said Executive secretary of BASATA Mr. Muingereza.

While speaking to Journalists after being banned from doing music and posting on social media, actress, Pretty Kind asked for forgiveness from the Tanzanian government and her fans at large for her actions on social media.

“I apologize to all Tanzanians for what i did. I admit I have made a mistake, I apologise so as to be forgiven. I also apologise to my fans for what has happened. I am going to be a different Pretty Kind and abide by what the society deems right) said Pretty Kind.