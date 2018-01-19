Former opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Tembo has said he is frustrated with ongoing squabbles rocking the party.

Tembo’s remarks follow the recent squabbles that have emerged in the party with the latest being a letter authored by Gustav Kaliwo and the Vice President Richard Msowoya who is also the speaker of the National Assembly attacking the party President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking in Cruse five programme on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Tembo said lack of proper knowledge of politics among new members of the party is main challenge.

Tembo said he has on several times engaged in roundtable discussions with the fighting group and his effort has proved futile.

“Chatinkha Chizanja Nkhoma was not active in politics but his parents and now if she is a politician she has just been taught. Chakwera who is now leading MCP was just invited.

“Am for unity as advocated by Chakwera and others including Sidik Mia,” Tembo was quoted as saying.

Mia’s move to join MCP is the main cause of the squabbles in the party and his declaration to contest for the Vice Presidency during convention.