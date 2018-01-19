



Over 40 million Kwacha for a so called development rally when kids are learning under trees! If Mutharika has anything to tell us, let him go on the radio and announce. Better still conduct a press conference where he should tell us what he has achieved and journalists should ask him questions. No cadets or DPP women to intimidate journalists.

Development rallies means high ranking government officials,security personnel and many other follow the president.

According to the 26th August 2012 NATION Malawi news,these trips eat into the officials’ productive time and drain taxpayers’ money in fuel and allowances.

For example, when ministers and their deputies travel outside the Central Region for a one-day presidential function, they normally draw subsistence allowances for two days as they travel to that place a day earlier or return the following day. The same applies to the body guards, personal assistants and drivers travelling with them. With the 2012 revised K45 000 and K39 600 daily subsistence allowances for ministers and their deputies, respectively, and inclusion of fuel costs and allowances for the bodyguard, personal assistant and two drivers. It cost taxpayers (more than) K250 000 for one minister to escort the President. That sum includes allowances for drivers, bodyguards and assistant. (In 2018 it’s more than that) Ministers’ personal assistants are paid K15 000 daily subsistence allowance while bodyguards and drivers get K6 000 daily subsistence allowances. At 2012, fuel prices, the ministers’ Mercedes Benz and Toyota Prado vehicles would consume between K60 000 and K80 000 fuel to and from places such as Mzuzu, Blantyre, Karonga and Zomba. This fuel includes local running costs. This a waste of our money. The speeches at these rallies are party speeches. The colors at these rallies are DPP. It’s marketing of DPP. This nonsense must stop!





