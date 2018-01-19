Malawi Police in Mulanje have arrested three men for stealing a motorcycle engine belonging to Plan Malawi.

The suspects have been identified as Gift Dulli, Gannet Mukolo and Wilson Mangwiro whose ages are 27, 26 and 39 respectively.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira told Malawi24 that the organization informed the police after they discovered that one their motorcycle’s engine had been changed.

“Late last year officials at Plan Malawi reported that one of their motorcycle’s engine had been exchanged with a different one. According to them, this was discovered after they hired a mechanic to service their bikes. Police instituted investigations that led to the arrest of Mangwiro who was found with the engine,” said Ngwira.

The law enforcers’ publicist added that when Mangwiro was quizzed he disclosed that he got it from Dulli who is a mechanic.

“It was learnt that Dulli had connived with one of the watchmen at Plan Malawi to change the engine which also led to the arrest of Mukolo the watchman,” added Ngwira.

Meanwhile, Mukolo and Dulli have since been charged with theft by servant contrary to section 286 and 278 of the penal code respectively, whereas Mangwiro has been charged with an offence of receiving a stolen property contrary to section 328 of the penal code.

Dulli comes from Njedza village while Mangwiro comes from Chipoka village both in the area of Senior Chief Mabuka in the district while Mukolo comes from Gumbi village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

Police have since advised the general public against buying items whose sources are not well known.