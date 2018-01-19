



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confessed that understaffing has heavily impacted on the bureau’s operations with only less than 50 percent of positions filled.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said yesterday during a media interface in Blantyre that the bureau only has six lawyers to prosecute over 300 cases.

He said there are also only 22 investigators to probe complaints on corrupt acts which they receive daily.

“Ideally, ACB establishment is supposed to have 244 employees but as of December 31 2017 we were only 119 people, which is less than 50 percent. So you can see the vacancy rate that is there.

“But even though we are 119, the ones that do the actual operational work are less than 50. We don’t have enough lawyers, we also don’t have enough investigators,” bemoaned Matemba.

However, he said the high vacancy rate was not an excuse as the bureau has alternatives which include prioritising the cases to be investigated and prosecuted.

The director general applauded government for giving them authority to start recruiting additional staff to fill the vacancies. So far, about four lawyers and 12 investigators have been employed, including personnel in other sections.

He also disclosed that his office has finally recruited a new director of corporate affairs to replace the late Issa Njauju, who was assassinated in 2016. The new director is Aggrey Mwale and he reported for work on December 1 2017.

During the interface, Matemba also appraised the media on some outstanding high profile cases such as the K236 billion Cashgate, the K1.7 billion Bakili Muluzi graft case, the arrests of member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula.

Others included the corruption case involving DPP national organising secretary Richard Makondi and his co-accused businessperson Mohammad Kassam of Globe Electronics, and the clearance of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

On investigations involving former president Joyce Banda, now self-exiled, Matemba confessed that the bureau did not have concrete evidence on her involvement in the Cashgate scandal.

He said in as far as their investigations were concerned, all the bureau has were testimonies that were recorded from Cashgate convicts—Oswald Lutepo, Leonard Kalonga and the late Treaser Senzani.

Matemba also said the files they got from Baker Tilly, a United Kingdom-based audit firm, did not have any link to the former president’s involvement in Cashgate.

Speaking in Chiradzulu on Monday during the John Chilembwe Day commemoration, President Peter Mutharika said his government was slowly taming corruption and as such, the ACB has been strengthened with more resources.

