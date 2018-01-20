Zimbabwean journalist and music critic Ano Shumba has advised musicians from other countries in Africa to emulate their Nigerian counterparts if their talent is to reach greater heights.

This follows Nigeria`s continued dominance in African music with musicians from that country maintaining the high bar. Besides the country having many top musicians to boast about, it is also considered to have impressive emerging talent.

The Zimbabwean acknowledged the underdevelopment of music in all African countries except Nigeria. On Thursday he said that there is need for intensive efforts from the countries if there is to be an enhancement in their respective music industries.

“Besides Nigeria, the rest of African countries need to up their game. Nigeria is far much ahead when it comes to music,” said Shumba

True to his views, Nigerian music is followed in almost every African country due to high quality as well as massive promotion. With resourceful management, musicians from the West African country manage to flood continental content providers with their work.

However, some quarters argue that most African countries are producing good music just that they lack resources. Others believe Nigeria is only trending and that does not mean the state of affairs will remain static.

South Africa is argued to come second behind Nigeria when it comes to having popular musicians. However, others rank it on top when it comes to high quality production due to the availability of audio and visual studios of international standard.