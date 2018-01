Nyasa Big Bullets footballer Fischer ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe has changed his tune after announcing that he would like to contest for the Blantyre City South parliamentary seat on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, saying he has…

The post Fischer changes tune on MCP membership: ‘I did not join the party, am indipendent’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link