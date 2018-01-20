



In twists and turns of sheer comedy, Nyasa Big Bullets winger Fischer ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe has made a U-turn on his earlier declaration to contest for the Blantyre City South seat on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

Fischer, who was unveiled as one of MCP parliamentary aspirants in 2019 by the party’s member Mohammad Sidik Mia in Blantyre on Tuesday, told Weekend Nation in an interview yesterday that his current position is that he is an independent aspirant.

“There is a lot happening behind the scenes. So, as at now, I do not belong to any party.

“I will join a party that will come up with a good offer,” he said.

And in an interview with Ufulu Radio Station on Thursday, Fischer sang a different tune altogether, saying he did not join MCP.

“I was only asked to attend the MCP interactive meeting and I went there as an independent aspirant to hear what they had in store and I was shocked to be introduced as a party aspirant,” he was quoted as saying.

However, this was in sharp contrast to what he told the media at the same function that he had joined MCP because its values and his are the same.

“It is clear that MCP and I have the same values. I want to help the people in my constituency and that is what the MCP also stands for.

“I want to serve the people of Blantyre City South and that is why I have joined the party,” he said after being unveiled to the media by Mia.

Ironically, Bullets director of sales and marketing and former chairperson Noel Lipipa has also declared his intention to contest in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries for the same seat which is also eyed by the club’s legend and former captain Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda.

Meanwhile, Bullets have summoned Fischer to a meeting following his declaration to join politics.

Bullets chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya on Thursday evening said: “I have called Fischer for a meeting on the same. As for Noel [Lipipa], I will have to find out. Once I have confirmed their stand, I will be able to comment.”

Apparently Haiya’s response came barely a day after he told The Daily Times that Fischer would continue to play for the People’s Team.

“Bullets is a team for people of all walks of life, we have no issues with Fischer’s choice to join politics. He has chosen to go to MCP [Malawi Congress Party] and that is his choice. But he remains our player up to the end of his contract,” the Bullets CEO was quoted as saying.

Soccer analyst George Kaudza Masina yesterday said it is clear from Fischer’s comments that he is indecisive.

“Reading between the lines, one can see that he lacks seriousness and the sooner he comes to his senses, the better,” he said.

On his part, Lipipa said he has responded to constituents’ call to consider representing them.

“For 16 years, people in my area have been pleading with me to consider representing them in Parliament and after wide and thorough consultations which included my mother, I have finally given in.

“They [constituents] have seen how I have been developing some parts of the constituency. They have seen how I have transformed Bullets which is an institution and they feel I have what it takes to represent them at that level,” he said.

