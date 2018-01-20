



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it has taken long to complete cases, including those that are in the public domain due to delaying ‘tactics’ which interested parties have been using.

The Bureau has on numerous occasions come under heavy criticism from the public for delaying high profile cases especially those involving implicating ‘big fish’.

The most prominent case the ACB has dragged for 12 years is that of former president,

Bakili Muluzi, who is being accused of corruption.

The Malawi Law Society is on record to have condemned the ACB’s delay in concluding the K1.7 billion corruption case involving Muluzi and his coaccused

(Lyness Whisky), saying the delay does not reflect well on the criminal justice system.

ACB Director Reyneck Matemba conceded that they have indeed dragged their feet.

“It has to be noted that most people who are involved in corruption have power, money and are influential. They hire the best lawyers in the country because they can afford them.

Such lawyers also want to benefit in one way or the other,” Matemba told a press briefing in Blantyre last Thursday.

He revealed that this has, to some extent, affected the attitude and trust that the public has towards the organisation. “But it’s not deliberate. The delay happens due to factors that are beyond us,” he added.

Matemba cited an examples of cases involving Ralph Kasambala where the Bureau had to first fight other issues (preliminary matters) before the actual trial began.

“We spent lots of time and money in a case where Kasambara was being accused of money laundering before the actual trial began…so this is something that many people will not accept but it is reality on the ground.

“We have also had cases of Richard Makondi and Mohammed Kassam, where a stay order was obtained restraining the ACB from continuing with the prosecution,” he said

The ACB boss disclosed that when cases delay, it is mainly to the advantage of the

defence team than it is to the prosecuting side.

“When cases take long, evidence may be jeopardized, it becomes expensive, witnesses may disappear or even transfer to other areas which also becomes a cost on us to transport them to wherever the case it taking place,” he said.

In a related development, the bureau says it has concluded 40 Cashgate cases, 11 of which are still in court while 29 have been taken back for further investigations.

The ACB was established in 1995 under the Corrupt Practices Act 1995. It is an independent government body and uses a four-pronged approach to fight corruption, namely; investigations, prosecution, prevention and public education.

The ACB depends on the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for prosecutions, and the DPP is directly nominated by the President. The ACB carries out civic education initiatives, such as workshops and campaigns in the media, leading to greater public visibility of its operations, according to information sourced from Anti-Corruption Authorities website.

Fast facts about ACB

* It is supposed to have 244

officers but only has 119

* Has 22 investigators

* Has six lawyers

* Has 300 cases to be prosecuted





