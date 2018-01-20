The remarkable coverage of the Simama Northern Region Football league by a Malawi24 reporter has merited him defense of an accolade.

The Mzuzu based Mike Lyson Zgambo has won the best online reporter award for a second successive season. He owes the success to the teamwork at Malawi24.

Zgambo said he dedicates the award to the media house whose enabling environment facilitated his performance.

“Malawi24 family is wonderful. Therefore this award is not mine but it’s ours, most importantly I thank the almighty God,” said Zgambo

The sports reporter has pocketed K20, 000 in prize. Other winners are; Allan Nyirenda as best radio reporter, Yohane Chideya from Times as best print reporter, and Alex Mwangosi from MBC as best television reporter.

The Simama League is among the country`s second tier football competitions. Every season, a team from the region earns promotion into the top flight TNM Super League through the Simama Northern Region Football League.