



Malawi’s representatives in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions, Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security FC, warm up for their respective assignments when they face-off at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this afternoon.

Wanderers are preparing for their first-leg away match to AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) whereas Masters travel to Angola to face Petro de Luanda on the weekend of February 9 and 11.

Today’s game is the second strength-testing match for the Nomads, having lost 0-1 to Mozambique champions UD Songo in Tete Province last Saturday.

This is the third meeting between Wanderers and Masters, with the Nomads winning two previous encounters, including 4-1, in the just-ended TNM Super League season.

But Masters are no pushovers, considering that they are also preparing for the second-tier continental showpiece.

Nomads Team Manager, Steve Madeira, said today’s strength-testing match would be a perfect opportunity for his side to fine-tune before they travel to DRC.

“We want to play some more matches to make sure that we are ready for the match against Vita. We have new players who need more game-time to gel with their team-mates, so the match is very important for both teams,” Madeira said.

The Nomads have bolstered the squad with Blessings Tembo, Mischeck Botomani, Dennis Chembezi, Peter Cholopi, William Thole, Nikiza Aimable and Dan Kumwenda whereas Masters have recruited players such as Kondwani Lufeyo, Chimwemwe Kunkwawa, Eneya Banda and Rafik Mussa.

Buoyed by veteran trainer, Lloyd Nkhwanzi, Masters will also be out to show that they are on a serious mission ahead of the Confederation Cup.

Masters Coach, Abasi Makawa, said he was encouraged by the progress of the preparations.

“We are still in the early stages of our preparations but the players are responding well.

We have some new players and this is giving us hope that we will perform well,” Makawa said.

In this encounter, the Nomads will rely on Captain Joseph Kamwendo, Peter Wadabwa, Yamikani Chester and Lucky Malata whereas Masters will pin their hopes on Tsanzo Dalio, Amadu Makawa, Vincent Nyangulu and Sam Gunda





