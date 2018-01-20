Despite boasting that their financial status was far much better as compared to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets when the People’s Team joined CAF Champions League in 2015, Malawi Champions Be Forward Wanderers have pleaded for financial support from well-wishers in order to take part in Africa’s biggest competition.

The Nomads have released a banner in which they are asking the general public to donate money for the team to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) early next month for their first round preliminary clash against AS Vita in Kinshasa.

“Please make your donation now and make as many donations as possible to stand a bigger chance to win a ticket to accompany the team to DRC,” reads the banner.

According to the flier this publication has seen, people are being asked to donate cash through NBS Bank account number 18096398 or Airtel Money to 0999700070 and tnm mpamba to 0885986180.

But when asked as to why the team is making an SOS call despite telling the public that their sponsors Be Forward promised to give them everything for the tournament, General Secretary Mike Butao said:

“We have the funds for the tournament but any extra cash we may raise will help us in preparations like international friendlies but not participating in the actual tournament.”