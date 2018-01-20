The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning questioned the Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Lexten Kachama over an interest claim by local company Pioneer Investment.

The company has claimed an interest of K567 million from police for the delay of payment for rational packs supplied to the police.

However, the claim has raised eyebrows hence PAC demanding clarification from the police on the interest by the company.

Chairperson of the committee Alekeni Menyani has faulted the police over the interest saying the country’s economy still face hardships hence such payments need to be avoided.

Kachama is on record to have disclosed that the claim by Pioneer Investment is justifiable as the company obtained loan from banks that demand interest for any delay of payment of loan.

The committee this afternoon is expected to quiz the Attorney General (AG), Secretary to the Treasury, Director of Pioneer Investment and its lawyers on the matter.

The K567 million payment was initially authorised by Police, Attorney General and the Auditor General but it was stopped by the Treasury.