Nelson Chirwa and Yohane Fulaye will continue as Red Lions head and assistant coach respectively if the club fails to identify suitable replacements.

Chirwa and Fulaye were hired as caretaker bosses midway through the second round of the 2017 Super League season, replacing Mike Kumanga and Pritchard Mwansa.

They arrived at a time when the army outfit really looked like heading for the chop, but took no time to turn around the team’s fortunes, steering the club to a ninth place finish at the end of the campaign.

Despite not holding the required qualifications for a Super League coach, the duo took charge of about 9 outings, winning all but one, a 1-1 draw against champions Be Forward Wanderers on the closing day of the season.

The pair’s interim tenure is now over but the club’s general secretary, Dave Gondwe, has hinted that their short but successful romance could be extended if an equally good mentor is not found.

“Both Chirwa and Fulaye have FAM C Coaching Licences which is below the required CAF B Licence, but they will remain in charge for now, as the search for a new coach continues. But in an event where we fail to identify the qualified replacement, the duo will stay on,” explained Gondwe.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) set a penalty of K100,000 fine per month for any team that uses an unqualified head coach in the top flight league.

As per tradition, the 2018 soccer season is expected to run from April to December.