Sponsorship of the Northern Region Simama League remains at K4 million for the fourth year running.

During prize presentation ceremony for Simama League on Friday, sponsors could not say if prize money for the league will be increased next season.

However, General Secretary of the Northern Region Football Association Masiya Nyasulu said they are hopeful the package will be increased.

“We met our sponsor Bishop Abraham Simama mid last year and he promised to double the sponsorship so let’s wait and see, maybe it might be more than what we expect,” said Nyasulu.

Second Vice president of Football Association of Malawi Othaniel Hara said the football body is aware of the issue and is working in phases.

“We started with Southern Region Football League as you are aware before Masters Security came in two years ago the league played up to the end without a penny from sponsor that’s why FAM helped them and we cannot leave Simama league alone but let’s hope things will be fine,” said Hara.

During the ceremony, the winning team Karonga United received K1.2 million Kwacha.

Simama receives the lowest sponsorship among second tier regional leagues in Malawi.