Political nomads Uladi Mussa and Brown Mpinganjira have joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to reports, the two will be welcomed into the party on Sunday by President Peter Mutharika at a political rally in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira who served in the Joyce Banda administration as minister took a break from politics a year after the 2014 elections but hinted that he would be available to work with government.

Salima South Parliamentarian Mussa will be rejoining the DPP since he helped found the party and also served as minister during the first term of late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Mussa was earlier this month fired from opposition People’s Party (PP) for claiming that the party was willing to enter into an alliance with the DPP.

Before that, he was PP acting president and vice president for the central region but was removed from the two positions last year after declaring that party founder Joyce Banda’s term as PP leader had expired.