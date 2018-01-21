John 10:10 “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, we need to remember that He brought us eternal life. Eternal life starts when you receive Jesus not when you die. Eternal life is the life of Jesus lived by human beings. Its God’s life in a man.

1 John 5:11 “And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son”. Every born again has eternal life. If you don’t have eternal life here on earth, you can’t have any in heaven. Jesus brought us eternal life.

This is the same life he has. The scripture above says this life is found in Jesus. Its a God kind of life. Its called Zoë in Greek and the writers didn’t have a proper word for the God kind of life hence they chose to call it ” Eternal” to differentiate it from the life lived by those without Christ. Joh 10:28 “ I give eternal life to them.

They will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand.”

The manifesto of the devil is to steal, kill and destroy. He steals joy in families, destroys peace among the people. He kills everything that was working and makes it shattered.

When you are under his sphere, you may think things are working but soon he will steal, kill and destroy that you think is working. Jesus came with eternal life which restores everything. With this life you are superior to Satan because he doesn’t have this life.

The eternal life is for us not to perish or not to be disadvantaged in any way. Since you become superior to the devil, He can’t subject you to perish in anything unless you are ignorant of this eternal life. John 3:15.” That whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

Joh 10:28 “I give eternal life to them. They will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand.”

Additional scripture: Joh 3:36 “One who believes in the Son has eternal life..”

Joh 6:47 “Most certainly, I tell you, he who believes in me has eternal life.”

Prayer Thank you Father for the gift of eternal life brought by Jesus which makes me superior to Satan and every demon of hell. With this life I will never perish or be destroyed to any demonic influence. I am a winner, now and forever. In Jesus name. Amen

