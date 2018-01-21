



Authorities at Mzuzu City Council (MCC) have said the number of affected families due to heavy rains that have been falling in the city has risen from around 300 to over 700.

The latest victims bring the numbers to about 3,500.

MCC Disaster Officer, Precious Mandala, has told The Sunday Times that the number of the affected households might continue to increase because of the persistence of the rains.

Mandala was speaking when the council was distributing relief items from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) to 300 families from the last assessment data collected from all the 15 wards in the city.

“We are still receiving complaints from various wards because of rains in the city. We expect more people in our offices looking for support. Unfortunately, the relief items we have distributed are for the data which we collected sometime back.

“We are appealing to both government and well-wishers to give us more support. We are sure that if such standby support will be made available, we shall be able to provide support in time to the affected people. That will help to prevent cases of waterborne diseases,” Mandala said.

Commenting on the relief items, Councillor Dennis Moyo of Mchengautuba East agreed with Mandala adding his ward has recently registered nine more cases in addition to the 85 from the initial assessment.

“Government should not stop supporting us. This year’s rains are terrible. It means we will still be witnessing these accidents,” Moyo said.

During his recent visit, Vice President Saulos Chilima said government has enough resources to support the people who have been affected by natural disasters in the country.

The victims are receiving maize, salt, pails and plastic roofing sheets among other items.





