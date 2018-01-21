The much awaited Kamuzu Stadium artificial turf has finally arrived in the country from Mozambique, Malawi24 can reveal.

The turf was being kept in Mozambique by a clearing agency following Malawi Government’s failure to pay a balance of about K90 million to suppliers.

The arrival of the turf is a relief to Blantyre based fans who were forced to travel to long distances to watch their teams in the top flight football.

The facility was closed down by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) last year following the inspection of football stadiums.

The move forced government to intervene by allocating almost half a billion for the maintenance of the facility, including the purchase of the new artificial turf to replace the old turf which was worn out.

The maintenance of the stadium is expected to be completed next month and it is likely that Blantyre based teams will use the facility in the 2018 season which kicks off in April.

Blantyre based teams were forced to travel to Nchalo, Balaka and Mulanje for Super League games, with the Bingu National Stadium hosting the famous Blantyre derby.

This is also a relief to Super League of Malawi (Sulom) who failed to achieve a target of K1 billion from gate collections due to the closure of the facility.