Former cabinet ministers Henry Phoya and Ken Lipenga have rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The two, together with other new members Brown Mpinganjira and Reverend Daniel Gunya, were welcomed by President Peter Mutharika today at a rally held at Lunzu in Blantyre.

Lipenga along with Phoya ditched the DPP in 2012 after the death of Bingu wa Mutharika to join the then incoming President Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party (PP).

The two were rendered with various ministerial posts during Banda’s presidency but their dormancy arose after Banda lost in the 2014 polls to Peter Mutharika.

Lipenga was Banda’s Finance Minister although he got fired at the news of looting of public funds – a scandal Malawians better know as Cashgate.

The DPP says it has rolled out what it is terming as an ‘open door policy’ which involves catching new members into the party.

Its front line competitor the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is also not taking its chances in the game of numbers as the race to 2019 polls continues.

The DPP’s potential merge with the PP still remains in the news and it has caused a stir within the former ruling party as recently fired acting PP leader Uladi Mussa is also reported to have joined the DPP.

Analysts keep advising parties to tread carefully in this time when defections are rife.

They argue that while the game of numbers is vital in politics it remains imperative to have people that will assist the party forward and not draw it backwards.