



Former Nyasa Big Bullets chairperson Kondi Msungama has become the latest football personality to switch to politics.

The flamboyant former Super League of Malawi (Sulom) executive committee member yesterday said he has set his eyes on contesting for Blantyre City Centre parliamentary seat on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He joins fellow Bullets and the club’s veteran winger Fischer ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe and ex-captain Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda who have all declared interest to contest for Blantyre City South Constituency.former chairperson Noel Lipipa

In an interview with Nation on Sunday yesterday, Msungama said: “For a long time, I have served people through sports with passion and I have now decided to serve the people on a different platform.

“It has taken me quite sometime to make a decision and I consulted widely.”

He said after taking a bow from football administration, he felt he still has the energy to contribute towards the development of the country through politics.

“I still have plenty of gas in my tank to offer ideas that can help to develop our mother Malawi and after my research, I believe I can effectively do that through the MCP under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera.

“I believe MCP has the proper structures and plans to develop the lives for the youth and ordinary Malawians,” he said.

Msungama added that he has decided to contest in Blantyre City Centre because it is his childhood home.

“I grew up in Ndirande Township in Blantyre and did my primary school at Ndirande Primary School in the 1970s before moving to Salima and Lilongwe.

“When I returned to Blantyre in the 1990s, I again stayed in the same township. So, I am quite familiar with the place, it is my home.”

He added: “Bullets, the club which I served for close to a decade, also has strong connections with Ndirande which is considered its base, so I am no stranger.

“I have also been inspired by [MCP member and vice-presidential aspirant] Mohammad Sidik Mia.

“Previously, I have been a [United Democratic Front] and I had a good working relationship with one of its staunch follower of the UDF founding members and former president Bakili Muluzi and I still respect him and I hope he will respect my decision.”

Commenting on the recent rush of football personalities to join politics ahead of the 2019 polls, Soccer analyst George Kaudza Masina said: “It is quite amazing. They are only exercising their right as citizens of this country, but what they need to realise is that politics is a different ball game altogether.

“Being a popular figure in football does not guarantee them an easy ride in politics, they will have to prove that they have what it takes.”

The post Kondi also joins politics appeared first on The Nation Online.





