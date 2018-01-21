Malawi’s youthful poet Julius Jules Banda is confident of making the United Kingdom (UK) trip for the Lake of Stars event having been invited to perform.

Banda has a task to perform in order to make it to the UK Lake of Stars which is slated for 10th March in London. He is supposed to raise a total sum of K2 million to cater for travelling expenses and other costs.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Saturday, he expressed hope of raising the required amount for the trip. He said his fundraising endeavours are proving to be fruitful.

“There is progress. So far we have K500 000 in cash and pledges. The fundraising is building up and we are likely to raise that money,” he said

The artist has organised a fundraising show to take place on 3rd February in Lilongwe. He believes the show will help him meet the target. The line-up of artists to perform includes Yang Chitika and Congolese poet Menes La Plume.

Jules has since appealed to the government and other well-wishers to support him because he is going to represent Malawi at a major stage. He promises to be on top of his game when he makes it.

“I will shine light on Malawi, I will embrace my pride as a Malawian and as an African.”

Lake of Stars UK will be diverse with performances in poetry, music, and drama among others. It will involve artists from different countries. Malawi will also be represented by gospel artist Faith Mussa.