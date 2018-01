President Peter Mutharika on Sunday welcome into the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fold widely considered nomadic politicians Brown Mpinganjira, Dr Ken Lipenga, Henry Dama Phoya and Reverend Daniel Gunya as well as supporters from…

The post Mutharika welcomes into DPP nomadic politicians Mpinganjira, Lipenga, Phoya and Rev Gunya appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link