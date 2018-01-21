This is a person who packaged his dead brother to South Africa in an attempt to desperately rule Malawi. He is the person who wanted the military to takeover power after he failed to take over power through the back door and outside the constitution.

He is the same person who rigged elections to the point of making late Maxison Mbendera shade tears in public.

This is the man who is involved in MK577 billion cash gate scandal. He is the very man whose first term is going to an end with promises of ending corruption but has never dared to probe or say anything about the MK92 billion stolen by his late brother Bingu Wa Mutharika. He has kept quite from probing the MK 577 billion and the day to day cash gate and corruption scandals that have held our nation hostage.

This is the very person that global trotted telling the World how bad Joyce Banda is for stealing MK30 billion in cash gate scandal of 2013.

The international community did not dispute fraudulent 2014 elections because Peter Mutharika promised a corrupt free and non cash gate government under him.

Joyce Banda has been vindicated and criminalized by the mouth of Peter Mutharika everywhere he went. The bad mouthing of Joyce Banda made Peter Mutharika a president of Malawi.

He managed to skip treason case the first after multiparty democracy because Joyce Banda was more criminal than him.

Last week at John Chilembwe memorial he continued brandishing media using the very name of Joyce Banda. He decorated himself as the best leader because he has managed to fight the ailing economy back to recovery, he continued dirtening Joyce Banda that she is the one who destroyed Malawi economy.

It is his police that went on television and radio to announce of the warrant of arrest of former president Joyce Banda with evidence that Joyce Banda was a thief. Unfortunately Joyce Banda’s lawyers and the World have not been able to be shown the warrant.

All these have been found to be total lies.

In a civilized world and states where laws are adhered to Peter Mutharika was supposed to be removed from the presidency he is a dangerous person and a liability to the country.

The report that Anti Corruption Bureau boss Mr. Matemba released showing that former president Joyce Banda is clean from any cash gate bears witness to how dangerous and impeachable president Peter Mutharika is.

You don’t get into politics at the back of tarnishing other people’s names; you pursue politics because you have ideologies to develop the country and people’s lives. Peter Mutharika has distinguished lack of acumen to be a leader and president of a nation like Malawi.

MAENGA calls for a judicial review as well as legislative injunction to impeach and recall Peter Mutharika from the presidency.

He is a cheater, a liar, a criminal, a deceiver and dangerous to our democratic dispensation.

In his four year administration his government has been entangled with crisis of corruption and state looting, most of his minions have become billionaires overnight. Each and every ministry is involved in billion scandals of missing funds, unaccounted budget and rampant corruption.

The danger of Peter Mutharika is that he does not accept all this plunder or to take responsibility and accept that he presides a worst corrupt government and start acting.

To show how dangerous he is; no-one has been apprehended or prosecuted of corruption, state plunder and continued cash gate under his tenure.

Ever since Peter Mutharika became a president no-one from his government has been arrested, the issue of George Chaponda had to take a court injunction that forced him to fire his Agriculture minister.

This happened after he had defied court order and continued to delegate the suspect on official duty. George Chaponda’s office was torched and no-one or himself (George Chaponda) was brought to justice. This is a dangerous state criminality that calls for death penalty but George Chaponda is a free man enjoying bail in a country of laws.

His presidency has been the worst in the history of the nation but he goes around in delusion trying to coax all citizens to accept his thinking that he is a good president because he has brought inflation down to 7% from 37%.

He boasts to have recovered the economy but citizens are failing to access commodities in the country. He boasts of attracting foreign direct investment yet the nation is in blackouts day in day out. There is no electricity, which investors can come to such a country? Service delivery has stopped citizens are dying for lack of medicine in hospitals, education has been downgraded and he boast the economy is up?

Malawians have tolerated his frenzy of lies and deceit enough, it’s time he is shown the door and be prosecuted for using state machinery to lie.

The revelation that Joyce Banda has no case to answer is an open sign that Peter Mutharika is a dangerous person to be a leader and president of Malawi. He must be impeached or voted out.

MAENGA is calling on all law enforcement agencies to probe Peter Mutharika on the following:

1. Were 2014 elections free and fair?

2. The Cash Gate scandal of MK577 must be probed and suspects apprehended to serve jail sentences.

3. Peter Mutharika has been lying about Joyce Banda and corruption in Malawi do we need to be led by the untrustworthy president in Malawi?

4. Peter Mutharika defied court order is he fit to still be a president?

5. Peter Mutharika is a suspect in a treason case of planning to overthrow a legitimate government should immunity be valid to a man of his calibre?

6. From 2004 to date how much has our nation lost in cash gate, state looting and corruption; do we still need the Mutharikas to be running our nation?

7. Are laws of Malawi so naive to protect the rich and powerful while the poor are suffering?

Malawi Electoral Commission, the Judiciary together with the Supreme court of appeal, Parliament of Malawi, Law Commission, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Defence Force and the office of the Ombudsman should look at this matter and bring sanity to the nation of Malawi.

Sometimes we must not wait for Donald Trump, Theresa May, Gueteres from the USA, UK and U.N. to come and tell us what to do.

When things are out of hand it is the duty of law enforcement agencies and all arms of state to hold the president accountable.

In this case Peter Mutharika must be held to account to all mess he has put our nation into.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]

Absolute power corrupts absolutely; poor citizens must feel sense of belonging Malawi is theirs too.