Malawi’s reggae songbird Tamanyawaka has released a new single titled ‘Kaya’, a year after releasing after releasing a single with Austrian based record label.

The concept of the new song is about exalting God for the blessings and precious gift of life and that with the love and mercy of God everything is possible.

Furthermore, the song echoes everyday life challenges that people go through and that these can only be addressed with God’s intervention.

Speaking in an interview , Tamanyawaka said she decided to come up with another composition following her last year single after realizing that seeking the hand of God in everyday life situations is the best thing a believer can do.

“I developed the concept after noticing how people toil to survive as if there is no comfort and solution in praising God,” Tamanyawaka said adding working hard without God’s intervention is just an effort in vain.

Commenting on the technical element of her song, the Malawian celebrated reggae artist said instrumentals were done by Bizzari Records in Italy while the voice was recorded back home by Ralph Ching’amba at Ralph Records.

The songstress is confident that her fans will like the new song saying the song carries motivational and it covers daily life experience.

“The song tackles issues of day to day life experience and carries an encouraging message about every day prayer therapy,” she said.

Tamanyawaka then revealed that the new track will be included in her third album titled ‘Reggaelised’ which will be released soon.

