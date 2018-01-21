



The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday welcomed to its fold three former cabinet ministers and former general secretary of the Blantyre Church of Central African Presbytery (CCAP) synod.

The three-Ken Lipenga, Henry Phoya, Brown James Mpinganjira popularly referred to as BJ and retired Reverend Daniel Gunya were welcomed at a rally the governing DPP party held at Luznzu Community Ground.

Also present at the rally were the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, Vice-President Saulos Chilima, DPP’s outspoken Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey who led the welcoming ceremony of the four, Cabinet Ministers including Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi among others and other DPP heavyweights.

Lipenga served on numerous ministerial positions from the United Democratic Front (UDF) regime, People’s Party (PP) and the DPP before he moved to PP after the death of former President the late Bingu Wa Mutharika where his final position was Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development in the two years that PP ruled.

On the other hand, Phoya once served as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs during the PP regime under the leadership of immediate past President Joyce Banda before losing in the 2014 elections.

Gunya however failed to make it in the Parliamentary race on a UDF ticket in 2009 where he vied for the position of Member of Parliament for Zomba Lisanjala Constituency.

While welcoming the four, in his address at the rally, President Peter Mutharika strongly warned that he will not tolerate any member within the ranks of DPP who will want to block interested people to join the party.

Mutharika further said he wants loyalists and not pretenders as he will personally remove them.

He said: “I want loyalty. I do not want people who will change their colors. There are people who show certain colors when it is light but when it is dark, they change colors. I do not want those type of people; I need loyal people on my side.”

The president further said his DPP led administration will carry on with developmental activities, citing the construction of a 186 kilometre road surrounding Blantyre as being part of their plans.

Taking his turn and speaking on behalf of all the others after being officially welcomed into the party, Mpinganjira pledged to commit himself in working with the party in all its activities.

He said: “The current government puts the welfare of Malawians at heart and I will make sure to work with it throughout all its activities regardless of any challenges or setbacks.”

In her remarks, DPP’s Jeffrey hailed Mutharika for allowing the members to join the party as it will help strengthen the party.

