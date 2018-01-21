United Democratic Front (UDF) has turned the heat on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Peter Mutharika over plans to have Atupele Muluzi replace Saulos Chilima as DPP’s running mate for the 2019 Malawi presidential race.

“UDF will not settle for the running mate position” UDF Spokesperson, Ken Ndanga, told one of the weekend papers, saying the party would rather go solo in 2019.

Ndanga revealed that UDF regional governors are not pleased with plans to have UDF as DPP’s bedfellows in the forthcoming elections with Atupele as Mutharika’s running mate.

“The party wants Atupele Muluzi to contest as UDF torchbearer at the 2019 elections” he said.

UDF and DPP have been allies since 2014, with UDF and Atupele Muluzi emerging as kingmakers having backed off from Peoples Party and Malawi Congress Party’s demands for a recount of presidential ballots and calls for a possible run off of the presidential race.

Muluzi has been awarded ever since with a ministerial position.

Meanwhile, renowned UDF politician, Lucius Banda, has said he will contest as UDF presidential candidate in 2019 if Atupele Muluzi insists in retaining the alliance with DPP.