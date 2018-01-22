



Two passenger minibuses on Saturday hit four people, including a baby, to death in two separate accidents in Ntcheu District.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said the first accident happened at Lizulu Trading Centre along the M1 Road where the minibus hit two pedestrians, leaving one of them dead.

Chigalu said, three hours later, another minibus hit three people who were on a bicycle taxi around Ndirande House, an area between Chingeni Roadblock and Livilivi Bridge in the district.

“The first accident happened when Hardwel Kawoloka, who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number NB 9665 with nine passengers on board and heading to Ntcheu from Dedza direction, failed to control the vehicle due to speeding, which forced the vehicle to swerve to the nearside, hitting two passengers in the process.

“Following the impact, one pedestrian Archangel Chikosa, 22, of Kambulire Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza District, sustained head injuries and died minutes later while receiving medical treatment at Dedza District Hospital,” Chigalu said.

He said, in the second accident, Ellard Joseph, who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number BU 8854 which had 14 passengers on board and was driving to Blantyre from Balaka direction, hit to death a cyclist, a female passenger and a baby who was on the back of the passenger.

“The driver was changing lanes with an unknown vehicle and in the process he hit the cyclist who was in front heading in the same direction,” he said.

The three people on the bicycle sustained serious head injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival at Balaka District Hospital.

The police have reminded motorists to observe road safety regulations at all times to avoid accidents.

In 2017, police recorded over 2, 400 road-accidents that resulted in deaths.





