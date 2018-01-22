A British Airways pilot was obstructed from operating the plane a few minutes before its takeoff on suspicion that he was drunk.

Reports say one of the crew members had smelled alcohol in the cockpit and informed the police who swiftly went to the Boeing 777 and obstruct the 49-year-old pilot from risking the lives of many people who had boarded the plane on Thursday at Gatwick Airport in London.

According to CNN, the pilot was arrested and remained into the custody as of Friday night.

The incident had delayed the plane`s departure with 2 hours from Gatwick to Mauritius.

A British Airways spokesman said the company was “taking the matter extremely seriously and are assisting the police with their inquiries.”

“We are sorry for the delay to our customers,” the spokesman said.

“The aircraft remained at the gate until an alternative third pilot joined the flight crew. The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority,” he added.