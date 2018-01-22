



James Chimwaza thrust brightly to win the inaugural Umodzi Park Seniors’ Golf Challenge at Country Club Limbe (CCL) on Saturday.

Played on stableford format, Chimwaza had a brilliant score of 35 points to pip his runner-up Issa Mmadi who had 34 while Felix Mlusu was third with 33 points after counting out Ian Bonongwe.

For his feat, Chimwaza got an accommodation voucher for a family of four worth K512 800 in the luxury presidential suite of the five-star The President’s Walmont in Lilongwe, the runner-up received an accommodation voucher worth K231 400 while the third-placed prize was an accommodation voucher worth K204 400.

Eric Chapola won the falcons category, Bashir Shariff was nearest to the pin on hole 13 whereas Mac Hanjahanja had the longest drive on hole 16.

Chimwaza hailed Umodzi Park for hosting the tournament, saying: “Our appreciation to Umodzi Park, they are always full of surprises. Thanks for the wonderful tournament and prizes.

“I knew I was the odds-on favourite after registering 21 points on the front nine and I told myself I just needed 14 points on the back nine which was what I got.”

Umodzi Park sales and marketing manager Temwa Kanjadza said it was an honour for them to host a seniors’ tournament.

“This is our inaugural tournament here [at CCL]. Our coming here is part of our drive to forge ahead as we extend our brand. We are still in our infancy, but we have cemented ourselves in the Central Region and now it is time to push ourselves outside the Central Region and extend to other regions.

“We feel golf is a very important platform to engage potential customers so that you know what we do because as seniors, you are influential,” she said.

Kanjadza, who was accompanied by Umodzi Park food and beverage manager Rein Els, also said they would like to see a vibrant seniors’ golf committee in Lilongwe.

Outgoing Senior Golfers Society of Malawi captain Gilbert Chirwa thanked Umodzi Park for honouring senior golfers through the tournament. n

