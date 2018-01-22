Zechariah 4 : 6 ” Then he said to me, “This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the LORD of hosts.”

Man’s power and ability is limited. Yes it can achieve something but will eventually fail to achieve certain things and that is why we need to depend much on the Holy Spirit who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above what we ask or imagine(Eph3:20). Economies of the world are failing with all best economists in them.

The economists have come up with very good theories that have been tried and have failed. Why? Because man has limits, only the Spirit of God is without any limits. He is the Spirit without measure(John 3:34).

The best police and internal security have failed to curb terrorism in many nations of the world, because man is limited.

Involve him in even smallest of your actions and decisions. Dont move and don’t do anything without involving him.

You will live a life of victory always. Dont depend on your abilities nor power or fame. Just depend on Him and His leading and you will see how much you achieve. Talk to Him always. Fellowship with Him.

He is in you. You are His house, His temple. He is waiting right now. Agree with Him always. He knows better than you so dont oppose Him. Those who want to achieve big will depend on Him.

Where you think there is no solution, He will lead you to the perfect solution. Quit trying on your own. Let the Master Strategist assist you. Let the Holy Spirit help you. Remember it’s not by power or by might but by The Spirit of the Lord.

John 14 : 16-17(Amp) ” And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Comforter (Counselor, Helper, Intercessor, Advocate, Strengthener, and Standby), that He may remain with you forever.

The Spirit of Truth, Whom the world cannot receive (welcome, take to its heart), because it does not see Him or know and recognize Him. But you know and recognize Him, for He lives with you [constantly] and will be in you.”

Confession: I have the Spirit of God in me. I live by the Spirit of God who leads me and gives me strategies to win. I am a winner all the time. In Jesus Name. Amen. Contacts +265888326247