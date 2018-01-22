The body of late Father Juliano Abisalom has been laid to rest today at Bembeke Cathedral in the diocese of Dedza.

Father Absalom died on Friday last week at Daeayang Luke Hospital after being involved in motorcycle accident in the district.



The requiem mass was led by Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama of the diocese.

Speaking on behalf of the Clergy in the diocese and national, both representatives have asked the church to consider mode of transport for the priests that may reduce risk of motorcycle accident in the diocese.



It has been noted that there is an increase of motorcycle accidents in the diocese. This is the second if not third accident of this kind” they echoed.

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre and Bishop Stima of the diocese of Mangochi attended the funeral.

