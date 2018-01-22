Malawi National Football team players have started off-season training today in the three regions of the country.

According to a Football Association of Malawi (FAM) statement, the training is aimed at keeping the players fit ahead of the team’s upcoming assignments.

The Malawi football governing body General Secretary Alfred Gunda says in the statement that players called for off-season training will only be involved in physical training, pending camp.

He states that those in the southern region will be training at College of Medicine while those based in the central region will be training at Civo.

Khuda Muyaba who is the only player from the northern region will be training at Mzuzu Stadium.

Currently, the head coach for Flames Ron Van Geneugden is on holiday and it is not yet known when he will come back.

The following is the list of players;

BLANTYRE BASED (AT COLLEGE OF MEDICINE)

Richard Chipuwa Ernest Kakhobwe Stanley Sanudi John Lanjesi Peter Cholopi Chembezi Denis Miracle Gabeya Ian Chinyama Yamikani Fodya Precious Sambani Chimwemwe Idana Chikoti Chirwa Mike Mkwate Jabulani Linje Felix Zulu Peter Banda Chiukepo Msowoya

LILONGWE BASED (AT CIVO STADIUM)

Brighton Munthali Lehman Nthala Gomezgani Chirwa Levison Maganizo Righteous Banda Mphatso Phillimon Fletcher Bandawe

MZUZU BASED (AT MZUZU STADIUM)