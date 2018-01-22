SHARE


Malawi National Football team players have started off-season training today in the three regions of the country.

According to a Football Association of Malawi (FAM) statement, the training is aimed at keeping the players fit ahead of the team’s upcoming assignments.

Flames

Flames players have started training

The Malawi football governing body General Secretary Alfred Gunda says in the statement that players called for off-season training will only be involved in physical training, pending camp.

He states that those in the southern region will be training at College of Medicine while those based in the central region will be training at Civo.

Khuda Muyaba who is the only player from the northern region will be training at Mzuzu Stadium.

Currently, the head coach for Flames Ron Van Geneugden is on holiday and it is not yet known when he will come back.

The following is the list of players;

BLANTYRE BASED (AT COLLEGE OF MEDICINE)

 

  1. Richard Chipuwa
  2. Ernest Kakhobwe
  3. Stanley Sanudi
  4. John Lanjesi
  5. Peter Cholopi
  6. Chembezi Denis
  7. Miracle Gabeya
  8. Ian Chinyama
  9. Yamikani Fodya
  10. Precious Sambani
  11. Chimwemwe Idana
  12. Chikoti Chirwa
  13. Mike Mkwate
  14. Jabulani Linje
  15. Felix Zulu
  16. Peter Banda
  17. Chiukepo Msowoya

 

LILONGWE BASED (AT CIVO STADIUM)

 

  1. Brighton Munthali
  2. Lehman Nthala
  3. Gomezgani Chirwa
  4. Levison Maganizo
  5. Righteous Banda
  6. Mphatso Phillimon
  7. Fletcher Bandawe

 

MZUZU BASED (AT MZUZU STADIUM)

 

  1. Khuda Muyaba



Source link

SHARE
Previous articleTNM mocks Airtel in advert | Malawi 24
Author

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here