Former football star George Weah has been sworn in as the president of Liberia.

Weah aged 51 has replaced Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, becoming the 24th president of the republic of Liberia.

He was sworn in as president by the country`s Chief justice of the Supreme Court, Francis Korkpor.

The ceremony took place today, Monday 22nd January at a packed sports stadium near the capital, Monrovia with several African head of states in attendance as well as other international football stars.

Crowd queued for kilometres (miles) to reach the stadium, singing, dancing and waving the Liberian flag as they waited.

Weah has vowed to make prosperity and job creation the hallmarks of his presidency.