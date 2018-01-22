Four people were killed on Saturday afternoon in Ntcheu following two road accidents which occurred at Lizulu and Ndirande house near Chingeni roadblock.

According to Ntcheu Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu, the first accident at Lizulu trading centre claimed one life of Alikanjero Chikosa who was hit alongside a friend who was treated as an out-patient.

Chigalu said the two pedestrians were hit by a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number NB 9665, which was heading to Ntcheu from Dedza at around 14:30 hours.

The minibus was being driven by Hardwel Kawoloka, 42, of Chwavamira Village, Traditional Authority Kapelura in Kasungu and had nine passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Lizulu trading centre, the driver ailed to control the minibus due to over speeding and swerved to the near side verge and hit two pedestrians who were walking on the left side towards the same direction,” Chigalu said.

He said following the impact, Alikanjero 22, of Kambulire village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza, sustained head injuries and died minutes later while receiving medical attention at Dedza district hospital.

The other accident occurred barely less than three hours after the Lizulu one involving another minibus, registration number BU 8854, which hit three people on a bicycle taxi to death.

According Chigalu, the three were the pedal cyclist and a female passenger with her baby and their identities are not yet known.

The minibus driven by Ellard Josephy 41 had fourteen passengers on board and was heading to Blantyre from the Balaka.

“Upon arrival at Ndirande house between Chingeni roadblock and Livilivi Bridge along Balaka – Blantyre M1 road, Josephy was give space to unknown vehicle which was overtaking him and in the process his minibus hit the pedal cyclist who was in front and was heading the same direction,” Chigalu said.

He added that following the impact, the pedal cyclist, the female passenger and her baby sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Balaka District Hospital.

The minibus got its nearside headlamp, indicator lens and windscreen broken while the bicycle was extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, Police are reminding motorists to observe road regulations at all times to avoid these scenarios.

Source:Mana