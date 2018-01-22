Be Forward Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo has questioned the club’s level of preparations ahead of their CAF Champions League tie with AS Vita.

Speaking to one of the country’s radio stations, Kamwendo warned his team that they need proper preparations to avoid an embarrassing exit.

“First of all, let me extend my gratitude to our executive for registering us into Africa’s biggest competition. However, we need thorough preparations if we are to make it.

“We are facing one of the strongest teams in Africa and if we keep on playing weaker teams in friendly matches, we will cry foul.

“I am pleading with our executive to organize at least two international friendly matches before facing Vita. I don’t think it’s necessary for us to play Masters Security because they will offer us nothing. It’s better to play Bullets or Silver Strikers because we are facing one of the best teams in this competition,” he said.

Wanderers will play Mangochi United over the weekend in a strength testing match.

The Malawi champions will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo on 9th February for their first round preliminary game before hosting the Kinshasa based side at Bingu National Stadium a week later.