



Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has pledged to give Karonga United FC K1 million towards its preparations for the 2018 TNM Super League season.

NRFA chairperson Lameck Khonje made the pledge during the Simama Premier League prize presentation in Mzuzu on Friday.

He said the support aims at bolstering the team’s finances as they look forward to their second stint in the top-flight league.

Hara further said they want Karonga to survive relegation to increase the number of teams from the region in the Super League.

“The other regions have a considerable number of teams in the Super League and we need to balance the equation.

“As part of that drive, we will form a select side from the Simama League to play Karonga,” he said.

Meanwhile, the association has appointed George Kaunda to lead the select side’s technical panel.

Kaunda, who is also Luwinga United coach, said he is ready to come up with a strong select side to face Karonga.

Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda thanked NRFA for initiating the drive, saying it will help them avoid relegation.

He also said his team will use the friendly match to identify other promising players that can add value to his team.

“This is a good gesture and we thank NRFA officials for the move,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karonga have received K1.2 million from the league’s sponsor Bishop Simama as prize money for emerging champions.

Runners-up Chilumba Barracks, also from Karonga District, received K600 000 while third-placed Bolero United of Rumphi got K300 000.

Rumphi Pirates, who finished fourth, received K150 000 while their striker Tonic Viyuyu got K40 000 for scooping the Golden Boot Award.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) second vice-president Orthaniel Hara, who also represented the sponsor Bishop Abraham Simama, urged Karonga United to work even harder in the Super League to avoid relegation.

He also commended all teams who participated in the 2017 league for observing discipline. n

