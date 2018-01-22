



Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori), through its Kukoma Cooking Oil product, has offered to foot Simba Ladies’ transport costs for their trip to Zambia for international friendly matches.

This follows a plea for financial support which the team made to individuals and organisations to provide funding for the team.

Simba were looking for K1.5 million to meet travel costs.

Cori sponsorship coordinator Violet Kapolo confirmed providing Simba with financial support for their trip.

“As Cori, we are into sports because it relates well with our Kukoma cooking oil which is fortified with vitamins. Therefore, when the team came looking for support, we felt it was a good initiative and we responded positively.

“Our directors also approved their proposal because they used to play hockey,” she said.

Simba captain Trinity Chilembwe said they are relieved with the timely support.

“We are now set to leave for Zambia on Thursday. The friendly games will help us in terms of exposure and we also stand to learn new tactics as our Zambian counterparts are more advanced,” she said.

Last year, Simba also travelled to Zimbabwe for friendly matches. n

n





