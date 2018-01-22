



The Malawi Derby Association, a grouping of Malawians living in Derby, United Kingdom, yesterday donated assorted items to 170 children at Mary View School for the Deaf in Chiradzulu.

According to the association, the donation follows issues addressed on ‘Hot Current’, a programme broadcast on Times Television, which tackles several issues including challenges affecting Malawians.

A representative of Malawi Derby Association, Andrew Pemba, thanked Times Media Group for facilitating the donation and for coming up with life-changing programmes such as ‘Hot Current’.

Pemba further said such programmes have helped to motivate people in the diaspora to intervene in the challenges being faced in Malawi.

“The people in Derby were touched by the issues covered on ‘Hot Current’. They thought of contributing the little they have to help the people in this country. I am thankful to Times [Group] for helping identify needy people that we came to help here today,” Pemba said.

The association disclosed its plans to further introduce other projects including sports trophies, pay school fees for needy students and render material support to those in need of help.

“Times Group is in the forefront fighting corruption. We believe partnering this company gives us the assurance that the assistance we give will reach the people in need,” Pemba said.

Times Group Editor-in-Chief, George Kasakula, expressed gratitude to the association for entrusting the company with the task of facilitating the project.

“The association would have chosen to implement this project through other media companies. But we are humbled that they chose Times Group. We appeal to other well-wishers to help this school and other people in need,” Kasakula said.

A representative of the school, Margret Kachingwe, appealed for continued support from well-wishers.

“We are very thankful for the assistance. We face a lot of challenges here, including lack of food and other basic needs. This help has come on time,” Kachingwe said.

The Malawi Derby Association was established in 2015 to ensure social-economic cooperation and networking of its members based in the UK.





