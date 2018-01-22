A 27 year – old man is in police custody in Chikwawa for allegedly defilling his 2-year-old step-daughter.

According to Chikwawa Police Station publist Foster Benjamin, the suspect Eliya Shadreck allegedly defiled the child on Saturday January 20, 2017 at Osman village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Maseya in the district.

He was arrested on Monday morning.

Explained Benjamin: “We have information that Shadreck had just returned home from Bereu Trading Centre when he found the victim playing with her elder brother while his wife was away in the garden. He then sent the step-son away on an errand before dragging the child into his bedroom and subsequently defiled her.”

He further said the matter was reported to police after the mother noticed something off with the child and upon interrogation the elder brother revealed everything.

“The child was then taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where it was revealed that she had indeed been defiled.

Shadreck has since been charged with defilement and will appear in court soon.

He comes from Chazuka village in T/A Chimombo’s area in Nsanje.

In a related development, police at Chileka International Airport on Sunday arrested a 30 year-old woman for being found in possession of a dangerous drug (Heroin) and attempting to export the same.

According to Sapulain Chitonde, Public Relations Officer for Chileka International Airport Police, the woman Vanessa Mwaipaya was set to travel to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia through Ethiopian Airlines but the X-Ray Machine at the airport detected some strange substances in powder form concealed in her personal belongings.

“Upon opening the suspected bag, three plastic packets which had the illicit drug were found. She will be answering two charges of being found in possession of suspected illicit drug without permission from the minister and attempting to export dangerous drugs without permission,” said Chitonde.

Vanessa Mwaipaya, comes from Chamnthomba village in Paramount Chief M’mbelwa’s area in Mzimba.