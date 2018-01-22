A 26 year old man has been fined MK3,000 and serve a three months imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly attempting to snatch an envelope from President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s hand.

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe made the ruling on Friday.

The court heard from the State Prosecutor Superintendent Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi that Francis Itende on 23rd December, 2017 at Songani Trading Centre in Zomba conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by trying to snatch an envelope that contained undisclosed amount of money from the hands of Mutharika.

After hearing testimonies from state witnesses, the presiding magistrate convicted Itende on Monday and adjourned the case to Friday last week

When the case resumed on Friday, his worship Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe said the convict’s conduct could have led to public disorder had it not been for the security details to arrest him.

He therefore ordered the convict to pay a fine of K3000 and serve a 3 months custodial sentence.

Itende has since paid the K3000 fine and what remains is for him to serve a three months custodial sentence.

Francis Itende comes from Katsekaminga village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district but was residing at Songani Trading Centre with his parents.