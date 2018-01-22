



South East Education Division (Seed) manager Macgregory Alufandika has commended chiefs and communities around Namwera in Mangochi District for their positive contribution towards the promotion of quality education.

He expressed the sentiments on Saturday at Namwera Conference Hall during award presentation to best performing students and teachers from the area’s secondary schools organised by the Namwera Aids Coordinating Committee (Nacc), a non-governmental organisation.

In an interview later, Alufandika spoke highly of traditional authorities (T/As) Jalasi, Bwananyambi, Katuli, other junior chiefs, parents and mother groups for ensuring that children remain in school.

He said: “The chiefs’ and communities’ efforts have been essential lubricants that have moved the inert wheels to start rolling. We are now able to see parents and guardians of this area investing their children/wards in education as compared to previous periods.”

Alufandika encouraged others to borrow a leaf from the chiefs and the communities to complement the efforts of government.

He said government will continue working to address challenges rocking the education sector to enhance access to quality education, as it is only through the attainment of quality education that one can be guaranteed a bright future.

Alufandika saluted Nacc for committing itself towards issues that would raise the education standard of the area.

Nacc executive director Saeed Wame said they organised the ceremony to motivate the learners and teachers in line with the Innovations in Secondary Education Project that Nacc is implementing in the area.

He said: “We are targeting three things; thus performance, persistence or retention and finally transition. We want to uplift education standards of this area.” n

The post Mangochi chiefs, parents excite education official appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link