



Tnm PLC has renewed its commitment to support girls access to education through its Advancement for Girls’ Education (Age) Africa Scholarship.

The scholarship fund, worth K7 million per annum, was set up in 2015 and is set to benefit 20 female secondary school students from Mulanje, Zomba, Machinga, Balaka and Mangochi.

TNM Head of Division, Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya, said the company is committed to empowering girls by enabling them to attain quality education.

Ngwenya was speaking at Machinga Community Day Secondary School recently, when the company awarded scholarships to some of the beneficiaries of the fund.

“We are very proud to keep our word through continued assistance to these girls, “he said.

Ngwenya said the scholarships are in line with TNM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that aims to improve lives of people to help them contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

“These scholarships are a continuation of our support to the education sector. The K7 million provided should make it possible for the earmarked students to learn with full tuition plus boarding fees and upkeep allowances for the whole of this academic year,” he said.

He said the company is aware of the challenges most girls in the country face to complete their education.

“In Malawi, and across Africa, girls fail to complete secondary school education due to barriers such as poverty, gender inequality and traditional stereotypes. As a result, they are forced into early marriages,” he said.

Age Africa Executive Director, Getrude Kabwazi, commended TNM for promoting education among girls, saying the support addresses the challenges initially faced by the beneficiaries.

“Age Africa’s vision is that all girls in Africa should have equal access to education. What TNM is doing is not only providing Malawian girls with an education but also empowering them economically and shaping them to become responsible citizens, who will contribute positively to the socio-economic development of their country,” kabwazi said.





